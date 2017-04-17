Bucks steal game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks were led by their star but everyone contributed in an impressive 97-83 victory over the Raptors in Toronto to steal game one of their NBA Eastern Conference first round series. Trailing by five at the half, the Bucks dominated to the finish line as Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 28 points on 13 of 18 shooting to go along with eight assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.