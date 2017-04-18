Brad Stevens: Chicago Bulls defending Boston Celtics like Atlanta...
To Brad Stevens, the way the Boston Celtics offense has been squeezed throughout the first two playoff games feels all too familiar. The Chicago Bulls are being aggressive on ball screens, selling out to force the ball out of Isaiah Thomas' hands, and flying around the perimeter to contest his teammate's shots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC