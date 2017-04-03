Boban Marjanovic's career night leads Pistons past Rockets
Behind a career night from Boban Marjanovic and a late, game-winning triple from Stanley Johnson, the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets, 114-109, Friday at Toyota Center. Marjanovic, the 7-foot-3, third-string center, scored a career-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds off the bench, while Johnson's triple with 32 seconds put the Pistons ahead for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC