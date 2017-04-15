Andre Drummond teams up with Halo Burger, gets signature burger

Andre Drummond teams up with Halo Burger Pistons center and NBA All-Star's own Dre Burger will help raise funds for Special Olympics of Flint Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2ogzgLT The 6-foot, 11-inch Mount Vernon, New York, native has been named the first spokesman for Halo Burger, a 93-year-old Michigan-based burger chain. With this honor comes a signature Dre Burger, debuting at all Halo Burger locations Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.