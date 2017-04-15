Andre Drummond teams up with Halo Bur...

Andre Drummond teams up with Halo Burger, gets signature burger

15 hrs ago

Andre Drummond teams up with Halo Burger Pistons center and NBA All-Star's own Dre Burger will help raise funds for Special Olympics of Flint Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2ogzgLT The 6-foot, 11-inch Mount Vernon, New York, native has been named the first spokesman for Halo Burger, a 93-year-old Michigan-based burger chain. With this honor comes a signature Dre Burger, debuting at all Halo Burger locations Sunday.

