3 somethings from the Bucks' 118-93 loss to Toronto in Game 5

It's hard to remember now, after the carnage and "Raps in six!" cacophony and visions of nuclear Norman Powell slam dunks left the Bucks' Game 5 hopes in smoldering ruins on Toronto's Air Canada Centre court, but Milwaukee actually had a lead at one point during Monday night's debacle. No, really! Four minutes into the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo made one of two free throws that would be a theme, but more on free throws later and the Bucks went up 11-9, appearing competitive.

