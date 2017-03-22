You can buy Detroit's priciest dilapidated house for $5M

A ramshackle house in Detroit near the new Little Caesars Arena - one of the last "holdouts" in the area - is back on the market with its most ambitious asking price yet: $5 million. The two-story wood structure with peeling paint, at 2712 Cass Ave., is one of the last properties within the footprint of the city's coming sports and entertainment district that the Ilitch organization has yet to acquire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.