You can buy Detroit's priciest dilapidated house for $5M
A ramshackle house in Detroit near the new Little Caesars Arena - one of the last "holdouts" in the area - is back on the market with its most ambitious asking price yet: $5 million. The two-story wood structure with peeling paint, at 2712 Cass Ave., is one of the last properties within the footprint of the city's coming sports and entertainment district that the Ilitch organization has yet to acquire.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
