Woman Charged in Second Ave. Subway Elevator Attack

14 hrs ago

"Maybe you should teach your child to wait till people come out of the elevator instead of trying to get in", the septuagenarian quipped, according to cops. The suspect and her child tried to board an elevator at the East 86th Street station roughly 2:10 p.m. before the victim could step out, police said.

