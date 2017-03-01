Wizards make it official, sign point guard Brandon Jennings
Point guard Brandon Jennings has signed with the Washington Wizards after being waived by the New York Knicks. The Wizards made room for Jennings by waiving forward Danuel House , who has played only one minute all season because of injuries.
