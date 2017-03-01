Why the Wizards' decisions to trade f...

Why the Wizards' decisions to trade first round picks hurt long-term opportunities

17 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

The trade for Bojan Bogdanovic marks the third time in the past four seasons the Wizards have used their first round pick in a trade to acquire a rotational player. Most would agree the deals to acquire Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat paid dividends for the Wizards, even though it cost high draft picks.

