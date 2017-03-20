Van Gundy basically non-committal on ...

Van Gundy basically non-committal on keeping Caldwell-Pope

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

In a candid exchange with reporters two days ago, Stan Van Gundy, who's both head coach and GM of the Pistons, wouldn't commit to keeping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the 6'5" shooting guard the Nets reportedly have their eyes on. Here's what Van Gundy told the media about KCP, a restricted free agent, as reported by Rod Beard of the Detroit News... #Pistons SVG on keeping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will be a restricted free agent and could get some huge..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC