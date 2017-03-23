Rising star joins Wilt, Kobe in NBA h...

Rising star joins Wilt, Kobe in NBA history

Read more: The Mercury

The 20-year-old, who's only in his second year in the league, and had the season-high outing in the Phoenix Suns' 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. In 45 minutes of action, Booker shot 21-for-40 from the field, 4-for-11 from beyond the arc, and 24-for-26 from the free throw line, finishing with a career-high, franchise-high, and NBA season-high 70 points, to go with eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

