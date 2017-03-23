Rick Barry was known for a Granny-stylea free-throws. His sona s bringing them back
Canyon Barry , the youngest of NBA legend Rick Barry's four sons, plays for the University of Florida and shoots his free throws 'Granny' style like his Pop. File Photo: Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors takes a free throw against the New York Knicks during the NBA game at Madison Square Garden on January 1, 1974 in New York, New York.
