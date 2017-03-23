Rick Barry was known for a Granny-sty...

Rick Barry was known for a Granny-stylea free-throws. His sona s bringing them back

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Canyon Barry , the youngest of NBA legend Rick Barry's four sons, plays for the University of Florida and shoots his free throws 'Granny' style like his Pop. File Photo: Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors takes a free throw against the New York Knicks during the NBA game at Madison Square Garden on January 1, 1974 in New York, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC