Quick Reaction: Raptors , Pistons
Not a great game, but definitely an improvement from what the team has had from him lately. 34 MIN, 17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-14 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 14 +/- Ibaka struggled offensively out of the gate tonight, and it looked like it might be another rough shooting night for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC