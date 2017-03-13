Pistons vs. Suns: No Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight for Phoenix
Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo and Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley vie for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 17, 2017, in Phoenix. vs. Phoenix Suns When: 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 19 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -10 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 3:45 p.m. * The Pistons ride a three-game losing skid into an afternoon matinee against the Phoenix Suns.
