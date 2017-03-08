Pistons vs. Pacers final score: Backc...

Pistons vs. Pacers final score: Backcourt and defense go missing in Indy, fall 115-98

13 hrs ago

On a night with potential seeding implications, the Pistons guards and defense didn't show up, as Detroit gets another nationally televised blowout loss added to the resume to the tune of 115-98. The Pistons couldn't stop the Pacers for most of the first half, even when they somehow managed to trick Paul George into not scoring a point in the second quarter.

