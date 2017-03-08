Pistons vs. Knicks: Detroit seeks return to .500 in afternoon matinee
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, right, looks to shoot while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Milwaukee. vs. New York Knicks When: 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 11 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live blog at 4:15 p.m. * Fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season, the Pistons host the struggling Knicks for an afternoon matinee at the Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC