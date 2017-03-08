Pistons vs. Knicks: Detroit seeks ret...

Pistons vs. Knicks: Detroit seeks return to .500 in afternoon matinee

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, right, looks to shoot while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Milwaukee. vs. New York Knicks When: 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 11 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live blog at 4:15 p.m. * Fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season, the Pistons host the struggling Knicks for an afternoon matinee at the Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC