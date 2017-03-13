Pistons to celebrate Detroit move wit...

Pistons to celebrate Detroit move with fans

9 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

The Detroit Pistons are getting ready to call Detroit home and to celebrate, the team along with Olympia Development, is hosting a District Detroit Night at their game at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 17. It will be a special promotional night, the first 7,500 fans will get a limited edition The District Detroit/Detroit Pistons hat. Fans will also get the chance to win other prizes.

Chicago, IL

