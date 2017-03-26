Pistons recall Ellenson from D-League

Pistons recall Ellenson from D-League

17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Pistons recall Ellenson from D-League The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mEY5VL AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

