Pistons recall Ellenson from D-League The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mEY5VL AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.