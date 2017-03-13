Pistons High / Low: Disastrous fourth quarter sinks Pistons

After ugly back-to-back losses earlier in the week to Cleveland and Utah, the Pistons lose at home to the Toronto Raptors 87-75 in front of a pro-Raptors crowd. Reggie Jackson 's 20 points and six assists led the Pistons and was highlighted by this half court offense dunk: He's not going to want to hear it but driving left, finishing left, the dip in dribble - that's a John Wall move and finish.

