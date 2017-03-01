Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has been ejected for taking a swipe at New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the third quarter Pistons' Drummond ejected for taking swipe at Frazier Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has been ejected for taking a swipe at New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the third quarter Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lBhja9 Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. NEW ORLEANS - Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has been ejected for taking a swipe at New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the third quarter.

