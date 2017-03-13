Pistons buried early on sizzling shooting night from Cavs

The East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers shot 60 percent, scored 74 first-half points and rode a wave to victory, 128-96, over Detroit. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 26 points, making all four of his 3-point attempts, while LeBron James tallied his 10th triple-double of the season: 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

