Pistons at Nets: Kicking off a four-game road stretch in Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. at Brooklyn Nets When: 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 21 Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. TV: FOX Sports Detroit+ Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -5 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons kick off a four-game road stretch tonight in Brooklyn, with stops in Chicago , Orlando and a return to New York looming.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
