Pistons at Knicks: Carmelo Anthony's status up in the air
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez and New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony vie for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in New York. at New York Knicks When: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, March 27 Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y. TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: None Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons are back in New York for the second time in less than a week, this time to play the struggling Knicks.
