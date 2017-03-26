PBA: Star crushes Globalport

Tony Mitchell sparked a third quarter surge and the Star Hotshots spoiled the debut of Terrence Romeo by beating the Globalport Batang Pier, 103-77, last night in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mindanao Civic Center in Tubod, Lanao del Norte. Mitchell scored 18 of his 22 points in the third, helping the Hotshots break away from a tight first half to notch their second straight win in the midseason conference, both results coming by an average of 22.5 points.

