Pacers, Stephenson agree to deal
Miles and Monta Ellis also have contracts with these clauses which are not true player options considering the player can be released before the end of the season to wipe the option off the books. Stephenson has garnered attention for his on-court antics, most notably blowing into LeBron James' ear during a playoff game in 2014.
