Nets interested in Kentavious Caldwel...

Nets interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but can they afford him?

18 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

With up to $33 million to spend - and seemingly as many holes to fill on the roster - the Nets will be looking to strike it big in free agency this summer. And Tuesday they got an up-close look at one of their top targets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

