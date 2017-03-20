NBA Wrap: Westbrook on brink of history

NBA Wrap: Westbrook on brink of history

RUSSELL Westbrook dropped his 33rd triple-double of the season as he closes in on history, while the Cavaliers had an easy night at the office. Aron Baynes was the only Australian in action, playing 19 minutes off the bench, posting four points and six rebounds.

