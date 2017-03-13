NBA Wrap: Baynes drops monster double...

NBA Wrap: Baynes drops monster double-double

1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

ARON Baynes put on an incredible show of productivity in a Pistons win, while Damian Lillard dropped an impressive 49 points. Aron Baynes had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 13 points and 17 rebounds, in just 18 minutes of action.

