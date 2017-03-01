NBA scores: Durant injures knee as Warriors fall 112-108 to Wizards
Kevin Durant injured his left knee and departed after only 93 seconds, Golden State trailed by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, and Stephen Curry missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer late, all leading to a 112-108 victory for the Washington Wizards, who got a career high-tying 19 assists from John Wall on Tuesday night. Durant hyperextended his knee and will have an MRI exam after teammate Zaza Pachulia was pushed into him by Washington centre Marcin Gortat.
