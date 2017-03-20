Morris' double-double, Smith's 3 lift...

Morris' double-double, Smith's 3 lift Pistons over Nets

Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Ish Smith hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, helping the Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 90-89 on Thursday night. Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 28.5 seconds left.

