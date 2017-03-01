Anthony Davis had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 109-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Pistons 6-foot-11 center Andre Drummond was ejected for swatting at the back of 6-foot-1 Pelicans guard Tim Frazier's head after Frazier had ripped away a rebound late in the third quarter.

