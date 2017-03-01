Middleton's season-high 24 points lead Bucks past Raptors

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 101-94 on Saturday night. Malcolm Brogdon had 17 and Spencer Hawes finished with 16 off the bench for Milwaukee, which halted a seven-game losing streak to Toronto.

