Magic's Jodie Meeks likely to play Monday night

Jodie Meeks has missed the Orlando Magic's last 26 games after he dislocated his right thumb on Jan. 18 Jodie Meeks has missed the Orlando Magic's last 26 games after he dislocated his right thumb on Jan. 18 At a time when some lottery-bound teams are shutting down veteran players for the remainder of the season, the Orlando Magic's best long-range shooter is about to return after an extended absence. Swingman Jodie Meeks is likely to play when the Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at Amway Center .

