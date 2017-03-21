Magic rally in the fourth, downing the 76ers in overtime, 112-109

The last time these two teams played, the Magic were in an uncomfortably close situation down the stretch in the Amway Center, and the Sixers ultimately came out on top thanks to a clutch T.J. McConnell layup. They found themselves in a similar situation on Monday night, but they were just barely able to hold on at the end, winning 112-109 in overtime.

