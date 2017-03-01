Magic can't keep up momentum from Saturday's win, falling 101-90 to the Knicks
In the aftermath of the blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, there was a sense around the Magic that they'd discovered something new about themselves, a small-ball attack that was effective, and perhaps more importantly, that was fun. There was hope that they'd be able to carry that energy forward and string together consecutive wins for the first time since Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC