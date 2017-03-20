Late Celtics rally falls just short a...

Late Celtics rally falls just short against Bucks NEW

Read more: Concord Monitor

The Boston Celtics were hesitant to celebrate after ascending to the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings earlier this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks knocked Boston out of the top spot with a 103-100 victory on Wednesday night.

