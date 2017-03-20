Lance Stephenson to Debut Sunday vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson is expected to make his debut on Sunday when the Indiana Pacers travel to Cleveland, Ohio to take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers . The news was made official by the Indiana Pacers' official Twitter account.
