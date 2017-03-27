Knicks win, but fall behind Magic and Sixers in NBA Draft Lottery
Kristaps Porzingis scores 25 points for the Knicks, but their chance at more Ping Pong balls for the NBA Draft takes a hit. With a 109-95 victory over the Piston Monday night at the Garden, the Knicks avoided being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention - though their absence from postseason play has been a forgone conclusion for months.
