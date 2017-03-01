Knicks coach hits back at Carmelo over his coaching criticism

The morning after Carmelo Anthony called out the Knicks for a lack of in-game adjustments, Jeff Hornacek directed the criticism towards the players - including Anthony - with a plea to get creative. Hornacek highlighted Anthony's miss with seven seconds remaining in Friday night's loss to the Sixers, when the star forward turned away from the defense for a shot instead of passing out of a double team.

