Is a Nets bid for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope inevitable? Sounds that way

How sure are NBA types that the Nets will make a bid for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Pistons' 6'5" shooting guard? A couple of weeks ago, Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst got together on an ESPN podcast and the conversation turned towards KCP's restricted free agency. Lowe said he expected a max deal for the guard who's averaging 14.2 points so far this year, on 37.1 percent shooting beyond the arc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.