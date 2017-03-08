Have The Bucks Found The Winning Form...

Have The Bucks Found The Winning Formula?

18 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

As the season reaches its peak, the Bucks look like they could be reaching theirs, and at what better time? With the playoff race now in full swing, the Bucks trail the Pistons by 1.5 games and are tied for the 9 seed with the Heat. Before their current 3-game winning streak, nobody expected them to be in this position.

