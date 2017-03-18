Focus on defence helping Raptors withstand offensive power outage
Pistons forward Tobias Harris competes with Raptors forward P.J. Tucker for a loose ball during second half NBA action in Auburn Hills, Mich., on Friday, March 17, 2017. The Raptors may have hit on one of those in the 20 minutes or so after a humbling, some might say embarrassing, effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC