Detroit Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested for DUI

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested early Wednesday morning for DUI ... hours after the Pistons lost ANOTHER game. 24-year-old Caldwell-Pope was initially pulled over in Auburn Hills, Michigan at 2:50 AM for going 45 in a 25 -- but during the stop, cops say they could smell the alcohol on Kentavious.

