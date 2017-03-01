DBB Night @ Bogartz - March 11, 2107

Alright, this has been some time in the making but next Saturday sauce 1977 aka Christopher Saucier and I are hosting a DBB get together Saturday March 11th @ Bogartz on the Detroit/Grosse Pointe border. We checked out the place for the 76ers game and there are plenty of TV's and plenty of space, plus honestly very good food and a nice beer selection for those who choose to partake in a responsible manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.