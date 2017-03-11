Carmelo's passing experiment fails, too, as Knicks dig deeper 0:0

Anthony, razor-close to becoming a Piston out of Syracuse, entered Saturday's affair just 16 points away from achieving 10,000 points as a Knick and becoming just the third player ever to have that milestone for two franchises. But he couldn't even manage the 16 in another quiet night that may be related to him trying to stick to the new triangle principles, almost to the team's detriment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.