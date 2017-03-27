Butler did it: Bulls pulls away for 109-94 win over Bucks

Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo looks to pass as he is falling down while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Milwaukee. Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez tries to stop Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo from shooting the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.