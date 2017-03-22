Bulls Beat Pistons; U-M to Battle Ducks in March Madness
Nikola Mirotic scored 28 points as the Bulls downed the visiting Pistons last night, 117-95. Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each had 14 points for Detroit, who plays the Magic in Orlando tomorow evening, while Chicago awaits the arrival of the Philadelphia 76ers to the United Center tomorrow night.
