Bucks hold off Lakers 107-103 after 3 ejections for shoving

Khris Middleton scored 14 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, Greg Monroe added 12 points before his ejection and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their furious playoff push with their eighth victory in nine games, 107-103 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Monroe and Lakers guards D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young were ejected with 36 seconds left in the third quarter after a fracas started by Malcolm Brogdon's hard foul on Young, who shoved back.

