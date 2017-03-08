Bucks down Pacers; earn 5th straight win
The Milwaukee Bucks used a 29-point third quarter to fuel a 99-85 win over the Indiana Pacers Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton paced the Bucks with 21 points apiece, Greg Monroe added 18. Friday's win established a season-long five game win streak and allowed the Bucks to pull ahead of the Bulls, Pistons and Heat for the 8th and final playoff spot in the eastern conference.
