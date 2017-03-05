Bucks believe Maker's minutes are time well-spent

Bucks 7-foot-1 rookie Thon Maker is getting valuable minutes although not major minutes at center, time that will help him develop as an NBA player. Bucks believe Thon Maker's minutes are time well-spent Bucks 7-foot-1 rookie Thon Maker is getting valuable minutes although not major minutes at center, time that will help him develop as an NBA player.

